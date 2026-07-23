Reddit (RDDT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Reddit to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $730.8820 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $663.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.74 million. Reddit had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm's revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reddit to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Reddit Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $170.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.20. Reddit has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $282.95.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,000. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,167 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.52, for a total transaction of $6,208,752.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,088,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $172,541,252.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,141 shares of company stock valued at $28,680,845. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Reddit from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Reddit and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.48.

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Reddit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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