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Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Redeia Corporacion logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares passed above its 50-day moving average — the 50‑day MA is $8.83, the stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.82 on volume of 42,259 shares.
  • Analyst outlook improved: Barclays upgraded Redeia from "strong sell" to "hold," and the consensus on MarketBeat is two Strong Buy and five Hold ratings, yielding an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Redeia is a Spain-based energy infrastructure group (electricity transmission, fiber‑optic telecommunications, and natural gas) with a current ratio of 1.23, quick ratio of 1.17 and debt-to-equity of 1.02.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Redeia Corporacion.

Shares of Redeia Corporacion SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $8.89. Redeia Corporacion shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 42,259 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Redeia Corporacion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDEIY

Redeia Corporacion Stock Down 0.5%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Redeia Corporacion

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación OTCMKTS: RDEIY is a Spain-based energy infrastructure group principally engaged in the transmission of electricity, provision of telecommunications services through an extensive fiber-optic network, and transportation and distribution of natural gas. In its electricity transmission business, Redeia operates and maintains high-voltage lines and substations under long-term concession agreements, ensuring the reliable flow of power across the Iberian Peninsula. Its telecommunications arm leverages that same network infrastructure to serve both internal grid-management needs and third-party clients, supporting data traffic and digital services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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