Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Redeia Corporacion SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $8.89. Redeia Corporacion shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 42,259 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Redeia Corporacion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDEIY

Redeia Corporacion Stock Down 0.5%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Redeia Corporacion

Redeia Corporación OTCMKTS: RDEIY is a Spain-based energy infrastructure group principally engaged in the transmission of electricity, provision of telecommunications services through an extensive fiber-optic network, and transportation and distribution of natural gas. In its electricity transmission business, Redeia operates and maintains high-voltage lines and substations under long-term concession agreements, ensuring the reliable flow of power across the Iberian Peninsula. Its telecommunications arm leverages that same network infrastructure to serve both internal grid-management needs and third-party clients, supporting data traffic and digital services.

Further Reading

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