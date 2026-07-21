Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Up 9.5% - Here's What Happened

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.4150. 19,500,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 30,651,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Get Redwire alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Redwire

Redwire Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business's revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $22,995,736.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. This represents a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Redwire by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 1,725.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Redwire, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Redwire wasn't on the list.

While Redwire currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here