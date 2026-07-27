Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 1.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.8350. Approximately 12,777,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 30,158,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RDW. Truist Financial upgraded Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business's revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $22,995,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,077,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,142,960.12. This represents a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Redwire in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Redwire by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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