Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's Why

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.9650. Approximately 11,156,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 30,530,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

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Key Headlines Impacting Redwire

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Redwire's revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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