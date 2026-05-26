Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) CFO Sells $1,299,800.00 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) CFO Robert Rehard sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,000. This trade represents a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Rehard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Robert Rehard sold 968 shares of Regal Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $215,864.00.

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Regal Rexnord Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of RRX stock traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.98. 595,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $236.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Regal Rexnord's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.25.

View Our Latest Report on RRX

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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