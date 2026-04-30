Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 830,632 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 700,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regencell Bioscience currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGC

Regencell Bioscience Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RGC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Regencell Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $83.60.

Key Stories Impacting Regencell Bioscience

Here are the key news stories impacting Regencell Bioscience this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Intraday trading showed lighter volume than normal (about 63,873 shares vs. a ~350,954 average), which can amplify short‑term moves but also indicates lower liquidity. The stock remains above its 50‑day ($27.18) and 200‑day ($23.50) moving averages and between its 52‑week low ($0.83) and high ($83.60). MarketBeat RGC quote

Intraday trading showed lighter volume than normal (about 63,873 shares vs. a ~350,954 average), which can amplify short‑term moves but also indicates lower liquidity. The stock remains above its 50‑day ($27.18) and 200‑day ($23.50) moving averages and between its 52‑week low ($0.83) and high ($83.60). Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced a class action and is soliciting investors who bought RGC between Oct. 28, 2024 and Oct. 31, 2025, increasing litigation risk and potential future financial exposure. ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Regencell Bioscience...

Rosen Law Firm announced a class action and is soliciting investors who bought RGC between Oct. 28, 2024 and Oct. 31, 2025, increasing litigation risk and potential future financial exposure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (including Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall Law) have either filed class actions or issued investor alerts—creating overlapping claims and heightened settlement/defense costs and increasing uncertainty for shareholders. Representative coverage: RGC LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Regencell...

Multiple law firms (including Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall Law) have either filed class actions or issued investor alerts—creating overlapping claims and heightened settlement/defense costs and increasing uncertainty for shareholders. Representative coverage: Negative Sentiment: Independent securities‑fraud investigations have been announced (e.g., by the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz), signaling regulators/litigators are probing possible federal securities law violations tied to events during the cited class period—an added catalyst for downward pressure. Securities-Fraud Investigation Into Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) Announced

Independent securities‑fraud investigations have been announced (e.g., by the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz), signaling regulators/litigators are probing possible federal securities law violations tied to events during the cited class period—an added catalyst for downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several announcements remind investors of a June 23, 2026 deadline to move for lead‑plaintiff status, keeping the litigation story active in headlines and likely maintaining short‑term selling pressure until legal exposure is clearer. RGC UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi...

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $768,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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