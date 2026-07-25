Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.06.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $83.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,004,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,967,000 after buying an additional 931,272 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,680,000 after buying an additional 775,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 842,037 shares of the company's stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 660,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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