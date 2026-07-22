Regency Centers (REG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to announce earnings of $0.5940 per share and revenue of $408.5090 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 104.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Barclays increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $81.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,437 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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