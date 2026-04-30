Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock's current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $923.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.32.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of REGN stock traded up $19.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $706.03. 131,428 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,522. The stock's 50 day moving average is $758.31 and its 200-day moving average is $735.37. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 over the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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