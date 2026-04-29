Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Trading Down 7.8% - Here's What Happened

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $676.71 and last traded at $674.4270. 885,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 734,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $731.77.

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More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $825.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6%

The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $760.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.10 by $0.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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