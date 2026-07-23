Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $10.21 per share and revenue of $3.8121 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $651.18 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $637.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $541.00 and a 1-year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage POTS study for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. TipRanks

Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, the Schall Law Firm, and others, announced or promoted a class action lawsuit against Regeneron over alleged securities-law violations tied to trial disclosures and the subsequent stock decline, keeping legal risk in focus for investors. PR Newswire

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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