REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $8.99. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4,336,321 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 330.23% and a negative return on equity of 232.50%. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 2,161 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $29,476.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,442.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 73,803 shares of company stock valued at $886,937 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 185,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,160,380 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 454,977 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO's pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

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