Reliance (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.400-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $363.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE RS traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.25. The stock had a trading volume of 522,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.64. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Reliance has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $419.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $479,870,000 after buying an additional 343,598 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,827 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $98,744,000 after buying an additional 311,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $729,528,000 after buying an additional 166,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Reliance by 273.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,941,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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