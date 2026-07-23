Relx (NYSE:RELX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $44.55 EPS

Relx (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $45.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $44.55, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Relx's conference call:

The group posted strong first-half results , with underlying revenue up 7%, adjusted operating profit up 9%, and adjusted EPS up 11% at constant currency. Management said momentum remains positive across all four business areas and expects another year of strong growth.

The group posted , with underlying revenue up 7%, adjusted operating profit up 9%, and adjusted EPS up 11% at constant currency. Management said momentum remains positive across all four business areas and expects another year of strong growth. Risk continued to perform well, with 8% underlying revenue growth and 10% operating profit growth, driven by AI-enabled analytics and decision tools. The company expects the segment to sustain strong long-term growth.

continued to perform well, with 8% underlying revenue growth and 10% operating profit growth, driven by AI-enabled analytics and decision tools. The company expects the segment to sustain strong long-term growth. STM and Legal both stepped up growth , with STM revenue up 6% and Legal revenue up 10%, while profit growth outpaced revenue in each division. Management highlighted AI-enabled products such as LeapSpace and Lexis+ with Protégé as key growth drivers.

, with STM revenue up 6% and Legal revenue up 10%, while profit growth outpaced revenue in each division. Management highlighted AI-enabled products such as and as key growth drivers. Exhibitions delivered 6% revenue growth, but profit growth was held back by event cycling, timing shifts, and some travel disruption. Management also noted uncertainty around remaining Middle East events, though they represent a small portion of group revenue.

delivered 6% revenue growth, but profit growth was held back by event cycling, timing shifts, and some travel disruption. Management also noted uncertainty around remaining Middle East events, though they represent a small portion of group revenue. Cash generation and shareholder returns remained strong, with 98% cash conversion, interim dividend up 7%, and GBP 1.75 billion of buybacks completed in the first half. Margin also improved 70 basis points to 35.5%, and leverage stayed within the company’s typical target range.

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Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,969,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Relx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RELX

Institutional Trading of Relx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,410 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Relx News

Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:

About Relx

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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