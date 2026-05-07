Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Morgan Stanley

Relx (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Relx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Relx

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Relx has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Relx (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $42.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $41.96. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Relx will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 191.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 104.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company's stock.

About Relx

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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