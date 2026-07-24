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Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Relx logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RELX declared a dividend of $0.2785 per share, payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 7 (ex-dividend date: August 7).
  • The company’s dividend appears well covered by earnings, with a payout ratio of 65.3%; analysts also expect RELX to keep covering its annual dividend next year.
  • Shares of RELX were up 4.1% in Friday trading, and the company recently reported earnings that beat consensus estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Relx.

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2785 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Relx has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Relx to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Relx Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $34.21. 1,740,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,097. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Relx has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Relx (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $45.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $44.55. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Analysts expect that Relx will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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