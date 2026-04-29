RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Insider Adam Peterson Sells 216,281 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) insider Adam Peterson sold 216,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $2,400,719.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 982,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,905,084. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,491,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,984. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 73.77% and a net margin of 2.80%.The company had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.33 million. Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 95.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 260,416 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 98,241 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 51.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday. JonesTrading upgraded RE/MAX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc NYSE: RMAX is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

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