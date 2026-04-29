Remitly Global (RELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $437.9330 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $442.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Remitly Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

RELY stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Remitly Global has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RELY shares. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded Remitly Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Remitly Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Remitly Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Remitly Global news, Director Joshua Hug sold 29,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $522,301.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,575,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,291,679.34. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 862,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,098,282.50. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,146,720 shares of company stock valued at $194,410,894. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 278,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company's stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

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