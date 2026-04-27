Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,678 and last traded at GBX 4,678, with a volume of 168533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,448.29.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,450 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,763.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Renishaw

Renishaw Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,002 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,740.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 68.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future. We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today's environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

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