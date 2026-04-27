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Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Renishaw logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Renishaw hit a new 52-week high of GBX 4,678 on Monday, trading up about 4.9% with 168,533 shares changing hands.
  • Analysts maintain an average Hold rating with a consensus price target of GBX 3,763.33 (Jefferies reiterated a GBX 3,450 target), leaving the current share price well above analyst targets.
  • The company shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 3.10, current ratio 4.57) and a market cap of £3.39 billion, but a high P/E of 45.79; Renishaw reported GBX 68.80 EPS last quarter and a net margin of 10.06%.
  • Interested in Renishaw? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,678 and last traded at GBX 4,678, with a volume of 168533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,448.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,450 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,763.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Renishaw

Renishaw Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,002 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,740.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 68.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future. We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today's environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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