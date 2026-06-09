Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on May 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Markel Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,796.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,871.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,995.64. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,719.41 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,815.90. This trade represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Markel Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Markel Group by 172.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Markel Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,923 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $211,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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