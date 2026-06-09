Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of CDW Corporation NASDAQ: CDW. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CDW stock on May 14th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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CDW Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 4.70%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. CDW's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $144.00 to $123.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CDW from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised CDW to an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,649,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,965 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,547 shares in the last quarter. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd now owns 249,176 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 52,732 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,150,567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Nelms bought 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.43 per share, with a total value of $2,005,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 51,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,685,715.75. This represents a 54.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About CDW

CDW NASDAQ: CDW is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

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