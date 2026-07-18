Rep. Cleo Fields Acquires NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on June 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - E*TRADE #2" account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/11/2026.

on 6/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quantinuum NASDAQ: QNT on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/14/2026.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026. Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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