Rep. Daniel Meuser Sells Off NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on May 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/24/2026.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA remained flat at $194.83 during trading hours on Friday. 141,232,499 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,884,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.34 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $193.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Diesslin Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Diesslin Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 22,570 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

About Representative Meuser

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race. Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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