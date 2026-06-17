Rep. David Taylor Buys Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). In a filing disclosed on June 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amgen stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Kroger NYSE: KR on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $341.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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