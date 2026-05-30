Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on May 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin NYSE: PH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Progressive NYSE: PGR on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 4/27/2026.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average of $349.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 33,026.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,956 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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