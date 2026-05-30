Rep. David Taylor Sells Off Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on May 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin NYSE: PH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Progressive NYSE: PGR on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 4/27/2026.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $275.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.06. The company has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $164,218,801,000 after buying an additional 6,555,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $97,031,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $62,659,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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