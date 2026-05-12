Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on April 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.14 and a 12-month high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

More STERIS News

Here are the key news stories impacting STERIS this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STERIS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,073 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,397 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,845 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $246,295,000 after buying an additional 46,391 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $30,660,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in STERIS by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,960 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $63,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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