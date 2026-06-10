Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSW Industrials stock on May 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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CSW Industrials Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $278.15 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.58. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $337.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 24.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSW

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,605,146.50. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,180 shares of company stock worth $1,465,478 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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