Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstService stock on April 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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FirstService Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FirstService had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSV. TD increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities set a $204.00 target price on FirstService in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on FirstService from $217.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.89.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstService

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FirstService by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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