Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gildan Activewear stock on April 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.10. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,962 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $472,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,729 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $429,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $390,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,797,077 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $363,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,985 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,717,871 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $357,138,000 after buying an additional 805,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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