Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gildan Activewear stock on April 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts: Sign Up

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GIL stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,962 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $472,964,000 after buying an additional 1,561,729 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $429,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,279 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $390,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,797,077 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $363,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,717,871 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $357,138,000 after acquiring an additional 805,396 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gildan Activewear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gildan Activewear wasn't on the list.

While Gildan Activewear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here