Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sensata Technologies stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. 2,188,227 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,656. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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