Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $396.68 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $396.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.93, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing.

JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth.

Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout.

News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout. Positive Sentiment: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets.

Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving.

Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Some traders reported pressure on TSLA as investors rotated out of high-valuation tech names and questioned whether enthusiasm around SpaceX and Musk’s side projects could distract from Tesla’s core execution.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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