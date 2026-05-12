Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 29,587 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $533,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,446 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 68,577 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber is reportedly adding customers rapidly, supporting the view that demand across rides, delivery, and freight remains strong. Article Title

Uber is reportedly adding customers rapidly, supporting the view that demand across rides, delivery, and freight remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding beyond core ride-hailing by adding more than 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores to Uber Eats and broadening hotel booking through Expedia, which could deepen engagement and open new revenue streams. Article Title

Uber is expanding beyond core ride-hailing by adding more than 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores to Uber Eats and broadening hotel booking through Expedia, which could deepen engagement and open new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy, including using millions of drivers as a sensor network for self-driving firms and a broader robotaxi push, which investors may view as a long-term margin and platform expansion opportunity. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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