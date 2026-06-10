Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on May 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,179,435 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $199,510,000 after buying an additional 419,778 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $8,455,000. DV Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 348,200.0% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $236,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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