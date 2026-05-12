Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BridgeBio Pharma stock on April 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,828,746 shares of the company's stock worth $292,862,000 after buying an additional 2,261,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,000,457 shares of the company's stock worth $841,349,000 after buying an additional 2,259,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $116,802,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,348,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,089,079.40. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $874,505.94. The trade was a 46.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,979. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

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About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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