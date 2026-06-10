Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ciena stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Workday NASDAQ: WDAY on 5/29/2026.

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Ciena Trading Down 6.1%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $438.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.85 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.Ciena's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Argus set a $650.00 price objective on Ciena in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $285.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $450.00 price objective on Ciena in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Ciena from $320.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $2,747,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ciena by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $941,451,000 after buying an additional 1,219,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,102,409 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,193,300,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ciena by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,625 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $947,554,000 after buying an additional 1,404,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ciena by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $284,313,000 after buying an additional 329,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Article Title

Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Article Title

The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Article Title

Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Negative Sentiment: Coverage from multiple outlets tied the stock’s decline to the convertible-debt financing plan, with investors focusing more on capital raising than on the earnings beat. Article Title

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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