Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gildan Activewear stock on April 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.10. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,925 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,759 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $66,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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