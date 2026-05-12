Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paychex stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Paychex Stock Down 0.1%

Paychex stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 25.84%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Paychex's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Paychex's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Paychex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Paychex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $106.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 28,208 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 240,564 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,938.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,143 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,348,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,750,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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