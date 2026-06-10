Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sensata Technologies stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 198,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ST

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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