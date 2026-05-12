Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.14 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. STERIS's dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 16.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in STERIS by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 38.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

Key STERIS News

Here are the key news stories impacting STERIS this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings cut STERIS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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