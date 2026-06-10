Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in TE Connectivity stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $210.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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