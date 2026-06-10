Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The company had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is 10.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 85.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. The trade was a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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