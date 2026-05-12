Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veralto stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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Veralto Stock Down 0.3%

Veralto stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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