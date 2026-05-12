Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Automatic Data Processing stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.43%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 335 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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