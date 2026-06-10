Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AutoZone stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Workday NASDAQ: WDAY on 5/29/2026.

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AutoZone Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,138.37 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,928.11 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,383.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,528.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4,040.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,153. This trade represents a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,826,568.64. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,671,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,832,000 after purchasing an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,986 shares of the company's stock worth $584,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the company's stock worth $432,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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