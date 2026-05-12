Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SS&C Technologies stock on April 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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