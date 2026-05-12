Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mosaic stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Mosaic Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Mosaic's payout ratio is 52.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Trending Headlines about Mosaic

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,110,000 after purchasing an additional 832,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 628,344 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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