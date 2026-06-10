Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Workday stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.36 and a fifty-two week high of $257.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Workday by 25,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,230,616 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,077,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,252,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,804,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital set a $210.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair raised shares of Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total value of $16,077,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,711,128.44. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,225.74. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 774,814 shares of company stock worth $102,101,941 in the last ninety days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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